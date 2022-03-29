First Merchants Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,885,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.85 and a 200 day moving average of $215.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

