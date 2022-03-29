First Merchants Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,548,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,652,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,379,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.89. 1,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,731. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.60 and a 200 day moving average of $131.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

