First Merchants Corp Sells 405 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,885. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $238.34 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

