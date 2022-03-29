First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 499,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 374,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.20 price objective on shares of First Mining Gold in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$194.66 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties that cover approximately 3,700 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

