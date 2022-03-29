First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 400 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,405,000 after acquiring an additional 712,369 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 24.5% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 134,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of EQC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.58. 31,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,527. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72.

Equity Commonwealth Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

