First Quadrant L P CA Purchases 1,331 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

JNPR traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. 146,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,032. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,995 shares of company stock worth $2,422,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

