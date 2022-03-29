First Quadrant L P CA Purchases 13,497 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 147.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in General Electric by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,308,000 after buying an additional 226,883 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,904,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 669,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,266,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $93.76. 195,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,100. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

