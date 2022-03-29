First Quadrant L P CA Purchases Shares of 22,355 A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 57.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE ATEN traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,774. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $268,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,378 shares of company stock worth $838,558. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Profile (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.