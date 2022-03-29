First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

FAM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. 36,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,174. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

