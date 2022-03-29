First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,569. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $94.70 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
