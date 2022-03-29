First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,569. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $94.70 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 24,551 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

