ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.380-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.91 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS.

NYSE FORG traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,367. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

