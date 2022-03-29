FY2022 EPS Estimates for Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Geely Automobile in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Geely Automobile’s FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

GELYY opened at $29.79 on Monday. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

