FY2023 EPS Estimates for National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Lifted by Analyst

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Australia Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NABZY stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

