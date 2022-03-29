GamerCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $677,372.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $22.16 million and approximately $677,372.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.37 or 0.07113862 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,404.95 or 0.99880004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046605 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 838,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,905,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

