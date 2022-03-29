Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Trading 4% Higher

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.32. 17,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 89,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaucho Group by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 88,022 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaucho Group by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 3.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company operates in the boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; and a resort and winery property with 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

