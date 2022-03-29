Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Trading 4% Higher

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINOGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.32. 17,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 89,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaucho Group by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 88,022 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaucho Group by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 3.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaucho Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company operates in the boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; and a resort and winery property with 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

