Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Genius Sports posted earnings of ($1.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The business’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GENI. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

GENI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. 2,249,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,729. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.94. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.