GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,657.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.22) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.50) to GBX 1,910 ($25.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.79) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

LON:GSK traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,637 ($21.44). 3,762,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,933. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,594.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,544.28. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The company has a market capitalization of £83.22 billion and a PE ratio of 19.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.69) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,260.41). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.09), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($717,709.06). Insiders have purchased 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542 in the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

