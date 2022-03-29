Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NYSE:CO opened at $3.87 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $470.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 400,636 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

