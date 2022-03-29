Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NYSE:CO opened at $3.87 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $470.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
