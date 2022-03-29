Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GLUC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 19,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,194. Glucose Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

