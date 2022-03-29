Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AUMN stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

