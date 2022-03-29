Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Shares Gap Down to $1.61

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.54. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 227,860 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $567.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

