Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,100 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the February 28th total of 2,815,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,893,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GBTC traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,912,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,091. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $55.77.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

