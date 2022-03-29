Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

GRBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. 598,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,334. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 215,070 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

