Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Trading Down 6.9%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 83,884 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 66,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 15,350 shares of company stock worth $307,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

