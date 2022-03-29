Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on GO. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,853. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $146,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,858 shares of company stock worth $1,230,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

