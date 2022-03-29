GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives $21.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GRWG traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $9.25. 3,110,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $561.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 2.75. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $57.10.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

