Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Update

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HARL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385. Harleysville Financial has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.
Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter.
Harleysville Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harleysville Financial (HARL)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.