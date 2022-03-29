Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Update

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HARL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385. Harleysville Financial has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.37%.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.