Hathor Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $142.06 million and $3.25 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.92 or 0.07123968 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,889.50 or 0.99596617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00045901 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 904,645,904 coins and its circulating supply is 228,700,904 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

