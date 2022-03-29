HC Wainwright Increases Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target to $28.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vincerx Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Vincerx Pharma stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,850. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $20.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after buying an additional 273,839 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $22,303,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,365 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $12,941,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

