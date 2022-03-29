Head-To-Head Survey: Alleghany (NYSE:Y) & Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Alleghany has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alleghany and Lemonade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany $12.00 billion 0.95 $1.03 billion $74.53 11.36 Lemonade $128.40 million 12.98 -$241.30 million ($3.93) -6.87

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alleghany, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alleghany and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany 8.62% 6.90% 2.00% Lemonade -187.93% -22.54% -16.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alleghany and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lemonade 2 2 3 0 2.14

Alleghany presently has a consensus price target of $843.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.41%. Lemonade has a consensus price target of $46.29, suggesting a potential upside of 71.37%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Alleghany.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Alleghany shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Alleghany shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alleghany beats Lemonade on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alleghany (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations. The company was founded by Oris Paxton Van Sweringen and Mantis James Van Sweringen in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

