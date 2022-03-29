Head-To-Head Survey: Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ellington Financial and Nam Tai Property, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.73%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Nam Tai Property.

Risk and Volatility

Ellington Financial has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 102.64% 10.24% 2.14% Nam Tai Property 32.50% 18.60% 7.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ellington Financial and Nam Tai Property’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $131.48 million 7.86 $135.25 million $2.63 6.84 Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 3.39 $15.69 million $1.03 5.98

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property. Nam Tai Property is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellington Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Nam Tai Property on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc. operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

