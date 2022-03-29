Helios Underwriting’s (HUW) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of HUW opened at GBX 156.13 ($2.05) on Friday. Helios Underwriting has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 187.50 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.87.

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Tom Libassi purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £55,300 ($72,439.09).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

