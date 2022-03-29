HEROcoin Price Up 53% Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 53% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $36,610.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars.

