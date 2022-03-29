HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading 1% Higher

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. 28,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 91,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 64.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 143.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

