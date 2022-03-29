Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Pete Raby Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) insider Pete Raby purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.56) per share, for a total transaction of £22,395 ($29,335.87).

Shares of Hill & Smith stock opened at GBX 1,484 ($19.44) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,456.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,662.05. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,175 ($15.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,922 ($25.18).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,995 ($26.13) to GBX 1,825 ($23.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

About Hill & Smith (Get Rating)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

