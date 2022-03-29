Hive 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.85 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $465.30 million and $28.85 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003475 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 398,440,697 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

