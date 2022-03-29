Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 76,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 104,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

HMPT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $445.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 135,953 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 118,093 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,637 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

