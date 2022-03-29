Hoo Token (HOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $120.46 Million

Hoo Token (HOO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00003058 BTC on major exchanges. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $120.46 million and $8.88 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00047627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.05 or 0.07200032 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,708.79 or 0.99825548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048067 BTC.

About Hoo Token

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

