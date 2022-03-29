Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 687.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,823,000 after acquiring an additional 925,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,268,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,402,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,920,000 after purchasing an additional 485,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 706,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,365 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

