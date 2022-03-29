I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Up 12.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93. Approximately 24,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,232,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

