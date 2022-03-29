I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Up 12.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93. Approximately 24,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,232,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.66.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21.
I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
