Ï„Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3,314.06 or 0.06996440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and $2,480.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.43 or 0.07178778 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,364.75 or 0.99993440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.