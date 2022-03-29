IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

IGIFF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4444 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

