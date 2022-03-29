Ignition (IC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28.00

Ignition (IC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0947 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 369.1% against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $144,238.83 and $28.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,397.16 or 1.00123921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064039 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00022774 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000997 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,536,656 coins and its circulating supply is 1,523,484 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.