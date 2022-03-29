Impossible Finance (IF) Hits Market Cap of $2.84 Million

Impossible Finance (IF) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $50,800.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00046873 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.91 or 0.07183811 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00057148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,336.27 or 0.99637737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046323 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

