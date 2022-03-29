Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of INVVY opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Indivior has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

