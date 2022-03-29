INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €39.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on INDUS in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get INDUS alerts:

INH opened at €27.10 ($29.78) on Friday. INDUS has a 1-year low of €27.50 ($30.22) and a 1-year high of €37.40 ($41.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of €32.01 and a 200-day moving average of €32.72.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.