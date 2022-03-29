Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Up 59.1% in March

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364. Infinity Energy Resources has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

Infinity Energy Resources Company Profile

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on hydrocarbon reserves of Perlas and Tyra concession blocks offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

