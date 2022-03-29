Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Up 59.1% in March

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364. Infinity Energy Resources has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.
Infinity Energy Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
