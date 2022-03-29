Insider Buying: Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI) Insider Buys 5,849,604 Shares of Stock

Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI – Get Rating) insider Phillip Coulson bought 5,849,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$163,788.91 ($123,149.56).
The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Kairos Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
