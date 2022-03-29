Insider Selling: Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ping Identity stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. 1,419,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 1.07. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 292,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ping Identity by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ping Identity by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.