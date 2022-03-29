Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells 7,281 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Rakhi Kumar sold 2,153 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $11,044.89.

On Monday, March 7th, Rakhi Kumar sold 3,091 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $17,062.32.

Shares of ROIV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 408,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,001. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

ROIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

